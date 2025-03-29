Sanjay Manjrekar takes sly dig at Ravi Shastri? Ex-India star’s ‘you won’t get noise’ remark sparks speculations

Former India cricketer and head coach Ravi Shastri is best known for his energetic and passionate introduction during coin tosses. Not only he adds his own charismatic flavour during the introduction, but Ravi Shastri's words adds an electrifying touch among the fans who have thronged the stadium be it in India or abroad.

The ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) is no different for Ravi Shastri as called the coin toss in a few matches so far, the most latest during the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) clash on Friday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

However, it seems one person might not be impressed by Ravi Shastri's energy at the coin toss as former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar looked to have taken a sly dig at the 62-year-old just before the start of Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians clash on Saturday in Ahmedabad.

Watch Ravi Shastri's introduction

Former West Indies cricketer Ian Bishop, who was conducting the coin toss for GT vs MI clash, asked a few Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya about his mindset in a positive environment this season, unlike the last year. He also asked Shubman Gill about Jos Buttler's batting position in the Gujarat Titans line-up.

Praising Ian Bishop for his questions to Hardik Pandya and Shubman Gill, Sanjay Manjrekar indirectly took a dig at one of his co-commentators-cum-presenters. “That's what you get with Ian bishop,” said Sanjay Manjrekar at a Star Sports show.

“You won't get noise but some good questions that actually makes our job easier because he (Hardik Pandya) has told exactly his mindset. That is going to be the big change for him. Last season was tough, this season he will come as more accepted. Shubman gill adressed the Jos buttler question, so well done to Bish,” added Sanjay Manjrekar.

Fans speculate Ravi Shastri's name Although Sanjay Manjrekar didn't mention Ravi Shastri's name, fans on social media speculate its the former India head coach. "Sanjay Manjarekar Just Said about the Toss in #GTvMI "That's what you get with Ian Bishop, you don't get biggest loudest crowd but you get right questions and that makes our jobs easier." Was he targetting Ravi Shastri?" asked a X user.

“Sanjay Manjrekar said on pre-match show: “That's what you get with Ian Bishop, a good question, not the noise” Who was he referring to?” asked another.

Sanjay Manjrekar's 'noise' remark comes from the fact that Ravi Shastri speaks a bit louder than his usual voice during the coin toss, purely to bring that energy at the start of the game. For some it might be a positive vibe while others may not like it.