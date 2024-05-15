Lucknow Super Giants owner Sanjiv Goenka and captain KL Rahul were spotted having another chat after the team's defeat to Delhi Capitals on Tuesday. The incident soon caught the attention of social media users, who speculated on what the duo were talking about. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Notably, the previous public meeting between captain KL Rahul and owner Sanjiv Goenka had taken place after LSG's defeat to SRH in their last game. After the match, Goenka was seen gesturing and explaining something to skipper Rahul in a rather aggravated mood.

However, ahead of the Delhi Capitals vs. Lucknow Super Giants match on Tuesday, reports had suggested that Goenka had called KL Rahul to his home and pictures of the duo embracing were widely circulated. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The meeting between KL Rahul and Sanjiv Goenka seemed to be different from the one a week ago as the LSG owner was seen with a smile on his face and did not interrogate the captain as he did in the last match. LSG's defeat to Delhi Capitals effectively ended their chances of reaching the play-off stage of this year's IPL.

Netizens react to Sanjiv Goenka- Kl Rahul meeting: Users on social media again reacted strongly to Sanjiv Goenka's meeting with KL Rahul with some of them wondering what the duo were talking about while others urging KL Rahul to leave LSG.

One such passionate fan of LSG skipper stated, “KL Rahul should leave LSG. He can come to RCB as a captain. He can go to CSK as a WK. He can go to PBKS again as a captain. But he shouldn't be a part of LSG anymore." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Another user wrote, “If Goenka does Chit Chat like this every time then there won't be KL Rahul in next season again to chat."

Yet another user urged Goenka to leave his captain alone, they wrote, “Bhai ab rehne bhi do dono ko .Chain se jeene do. (Let him be. Let him live in peace.)" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, one user seemed to be blaming LSG owner for the loss in team's momentum. They wrote, “Isme Sara mahaul khrab kar Diya team ka (He ruined the momentum of this team)"

