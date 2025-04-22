Sanjiv Goenka congratulates KL Rahul; ex-captain gracefully ignores smiling LSG owner in IPL 2025; watch viral video

KL Rahul gracefully ignored Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) owner Sanjiv Goenka after Delhi Capitals won their sixth game in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday. The incident took place after Rahul's unbeaten half-century guided Delhi Capitals to a eight-wicket win over LSG in IPL 2025 at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

After players of both teams finished their customary handshakes, a smiling Goenka approached Rahul to congratulate his former skipper. The current Delhi Capitals star did shook hands with Goenka but game no time to the latter for an interaction, the video of which went viral.

Goenka did try to say something to Rahul but the wicketkeeper-batter wasted no time to head back to the Delhi Capitals dugout, leaving the 64-year-old stranded with a smile on his face.

Rahul could have met Goenka earlier in the tournament when Delhi Capitals met LSG in Vizag but the India star missed his team's opening match due to the birth of his daughter.

What had happened between Rahul & Goenka? The Rahul-Goenka rift first came to light when the LSG boss blasted the then captain after their humiliating loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad in the last edition of IPL. Following the loss, Goenka's animated chat with Rahul went viral on social media. Eventually, Rahul was not retained by LSG for IPL 2025 before Delhi Capitals bought him for ₹14 crore.