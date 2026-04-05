Sanjiv Goenka gets emotional as Rishabh Pant leads Lucknow Super Giants from front during LSG vs SRH; watch viral video

In a high-voltage Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 encounter at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) clinched their maiden win of the season with a dramatic victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Captain Rishabh Pant led from the front with a composed knock and sharp leadership, turning the tide in a match that swung wildly until the final overs. The emotional scenes post-match, especially involving LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka, quickly went viral on social media.

Sanjiv Goenka’s heartfelt reaction As the winning runs were scored, cameras captured Sanjiv Goenka visibly emotional on the sidelines. The LSG owner, known for his passionate involvement with the franchise, appeared moved by the team’s resilience. In the viral video circulating widely, Goenka is seen reacting with pure joy and relief.

Sanjiv Goenka is also seen hugging and sharing warm moment with Pant on the field.

Rishabh Pant’s leadership steers LSG to maiden win After suffering a disappointing six-wicket loss to Delhi Capitals in their opener, LSG entered the contest under pressure. Questions swirled around Pant’s decision-making, particularly his experimental opening role in the previous game. However, against SRH’s explosive batting lineup, Pant showcased maturity.

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He anchored the innings brilliantly, rotating strike smartly and accelerating when needed. Supported by key contributions from the middle order and a disciplined bowling effort led by Mohammad Shami (9/2), LSG chased the target of 157 runs effectively.

The win not only boosted LSG’s morale but also silenced early critics who had doubted the captain’s ability to handle the responsibility after last season’s challenges.

Details about controversy during LSG's match against DC This heartwarming display came shortly after last week’s controversy, when a partial clip of an animated post-match discussion between Sanjiv Goenka and Rishabh Pant following the DC loss sparked debates and comparisons to past incidents.

LSG later released an “unfiltered” version showing hugs and light-hearted vibes, with the caption: “Not everything you see is the true story, here’s the unfiltered post-match vibes, when cameras don’t cut.”

Team spirit and future outlook The victory highlighted LSG’s fighting spirit. Pant’s leadership, combined with strong performances from the bowling unit, proved decisive. Head coach Justin Langer’s strategies also played a vital role in steadying the ship after the opening defeat. With this result, LSG has opened their account in IPL 2026 and are building momentum heading into the next fixtures.

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For SRH, despite their aggressive approach, the loss exposed areas needing improvement, especially in containing big hits in the death overs.

Rishabh Pant after the win "We feel like the only thing is that there is never a perfect match. You've got to be critical as a manager, but at the same time, you've got to appreciate what's happening inside. I think the only conversation is looking to execute the plan rather than feeling that I can do all this. Trust your preparation and just take on the game," Rishabh Pant said after the match.

"What ends well is all well. We always say that, but at the same time, for me personally, I know I have been preparing really well and giving my 200%. I just let my bat do the talking. I just don't want to talk about that. I think my colleagues and my management knows, how much I'm working hard and that's all matters to me," he added.

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