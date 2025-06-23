Sanjiv Goenka hails Rishabh Pant with a ‘two good’ text after twin ton; LSG boss makes special mention of KL Rahul too

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) owner Sanjiv Goenka couldn't keep his calm after Rishabh Pant smashed his second hundred in the ongoing first Test match against England in Leeds, calling the feat 'two good'. Goenka also made a special mention for his former captain KL Rahul, who too scored a hundred, alongside Pant.

After his 134 in the first innings, Pant slammed another entertaining 118 to become the first Indian wicketkeeper and second overall to score hundreds in both innings of the same match. Former Zimbabwe wicketkeeper Andy Flower had scores of 142 and 199 not out against South Africa in 2001.

The southpaw also became the seventh Indian to score twin hundreds in a Test match after Vijay Hazare, Sunil Gavaskar, Rahul Dravid, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit Sharma. Soon after Pant's hundred on Monday, Goenka took to X to express his feelings.

“Two good! Back-to-back centuries for @RishabhPant17. Aggressive, audacious, brilliant. Only the second wicketkeeper in history to score a century in both innings of a Test,” wrote the LSG boss.

Not just Pant, Goenka also made a special mention for Rahul, who had led LSG for three years from 2002 to 2024. “Congratulations also to @klrahul for his hundred. #INDvsENG,” added Goenka on his post. It must be noted that Rahul and Goenka do not carry a healthy relationship after the infamous incident from IPL 2024.

What happened between KL Rahul & Sanjiv Goenka? The relationship between Goenka and Rahul turned sour in IPL 2024 when the LSG boss was caught on camera having a animated chat with Rahul following their humiliating loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad. As a result, Rahul was released by LSG ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction.