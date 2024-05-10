Mohammed Shami slams Sanjiv Goenka for outburst against KL Rahul: Ye sharam ki baat hai…
Mohammed Shami said that Sanjiv Goenka's behaviour is a matter of shame, and the same thing could have been done in the dressing room or hotel
India's star pacer Mohammed Shami has taken exception to the animated chat between Lucknow Super Giants owner Sanjiv Goenka and captain KL Rahul, which has gone viral on the internet. In the video, Sanjiv Goenka can be seen upset with KL Rahul after LSG's crushing 10-wicket defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Mohammed Shami said that Sanjiv Goenka's behaviour is a matter of shame, and the same thing could have been done in the dressing room or hotel.