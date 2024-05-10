India's star pacer Mohammed Shami has taken exception to the animated chat between Lucknow Super Giants owner Sanjiv Goenka and captain KL Rahul, which has gone viral on the internet. In the video, Sanjiv Goenka can be seen upset with KL Rahul after LSG's crushing 10-wicket defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Mohammed Shami said that Sanjiv Goenka's behaviour is a matter of shame, and the same thing could have been done in the dressing room or hotel. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Players have respect, and you are a respectful person, too, as you are an owner. Many people are watching you and learning from you. If these things happen in front of cameras… ye sharam ki baat hai. It's a matter of shame," Shami said while speaking with Cricbuzz.

"If you have to do that, there are many different ways. You could've done the same thing in the dressing room or the hotel. It wasn't necessary to do it on the field. Aise reaction dekar laal qile pe jhanda toh gaada nahi hai aapne (It isn't as if you hoisted a flag at Red Fort by doing this)," the pacer added.

Anything is possible in cricket Mohammed Shami said that cricket is an unpredictable game and anything is possible. KL Rahul is the captain, not a regular player and such behaviour in public sends a wrong message, the pacer added.

"He's the captain, too, not a normal player. It's a team game; if the plan isn't successful, it isn't a big thing. Anything is possible in the game. I understand there can be good or bad days, but every player has respect, and there's a way to talk. This sends a very wrong message," Shami said.

SRH openers Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma continued their dangerous onslaught in IPL 2024, completing a 166-run chase against LSG in just 9.4 overs. If we keep the minimum target at 100, this is the fastest chase in the IPL's history.

The defeat against SRH will majorly impact LSG's playoff chances. The team has six wins in IPL 2024 and as many losses in the tournament. Moreover, the 10-wicket loss will also create a massive dent in the net run rate (NRR).

