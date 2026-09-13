Sanjiv Goenka opens up on post-trade relationship with Rishabh Pant; ‘We plan to have dinner together one of these days’

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) owner Sanjiv Goenka finally broke his silence on Rishabh Pant after the former captain's exit from the franchise recently. The India wicket-keeper batter, who is the costliest player in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL), was traded to Delhi Capitals in a blockbuster player swap which saw Kuldeep Yadav moving to LSG.

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Pant started his IPL career in 2016 at Delhi Capitals and remained at the franchise till 2024, until LSG shelled out a whopping ₹27 crore at the auction to secure his services. However, the 28-year-old failed to lift the franchise into playoffs for two consecutive seasons, before making the move.

Also Read | Rishabh Pant returns to DC, Kuldeep Yadav goes to LSG in massive IPL trade deal

Joining Delhi Capitals at a revised salary of ₹15 crore, Pant is expected to take up the captain's armband in the 2027 season. Appearing on Shubhankar Mishra's podcast, Goenka was asked about his last conversation with Pant before the latter's trade to Delhi Capitals. "Our last conversation wasn't just about the trade. We have continued to speak even after that," Goenka said.

Asked about the nature of discussions, the LSG owner replied wished Pant good luck for the future. "Good luck to him and best wishes. We plan to have dinner one of these days," added Goenka.

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Why Rishabh Pant left LSG? Earlier during IPL 2026, Pant indirectly took a dig at the LSG management, citing “too many minds” making it difficult for him to manage on the field. Although he didn't name anyone, but it looked like Pant didn't had the freedom to lead the side in his own way. Under Pant, LSG finished seventh in IPL 2025 and a disappointing last in the 2026 edition.

“See, there are always times in cricket where you can change things a little, but sometimes bowlers have to bowl those tough overs. And there will be times when I have to use them in the middle overs because I was looking for a wicket. I just didn’t get one. That was the thought process behind it. And too many minds don’t make it easy on the ground,” Pant told the host broadcaster after LSG's defeated to Kolkata Knight Riders in Kolkata.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in