Sanjiv Goenka-owned LSG likely to sack head coach Justin Langer after poor IPL 2025, Zaheer Khan tipped to take charge

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are likely to sack head coach Justin Langer after their failure to qualify for the Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs for two consecutive seasons with mentor Zaheer Khan expected to take charge. Langer, was appointed as the head coach of Sanjiv Goenka-owned LSG in 2023, replacing Andy Flower.

However, in both the seasons under Langer, LSG failed to qualify for the playoffs. While they finished seventh in IPL 2024, this year, the Rishabh Pant-led side have already been eliminated from the race to the last four with two games left.

According to sources quoted by Aajkaal, Langer wants to leave LSG and is no longer in talks with some of the senior cricketers in the team. The report also added that former India pacer Zaheer has taken on the entire responsibility of the team.

The report further stated that Langer doesn't have a relationship with Zaheer either, due to a lack of understanding between the two. Zaheer, who recently became a father, has reportedly gelled well with the players as a friend, the report added. A formal announcement is expected soon.

How did LSG fare in IPL 2025? Having made all the noise during the mega auction with a ₹27 crore buy of Rishabh Pant, LSG failed to replicate the same on the field. In 12 matches so far, LSG has lost seven and won just five. While their batters did well, LSG were largely let down by their injury-hit bowling attack.

One of the major disappointments has been Pant himself. The LSG captain managed just 135 runs in his 12 innings, with a sole fifty. LSG play the Gujarat Titans and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru next.