Sanjiv Goenka reacts after Rishabh Pant's maiden IPL hundred for LSG; franchise owner calls captain's knock ‘Pant'astic’

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) owner Sanjiv Goenka described Rishabh Pant's maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) hundred for the franchise ‘Pant'astic!’ on Tuesday. After the poor IPL 2025 season, Pant saved his best for LSG's final game of the season as he blazed his way to an unbeaten 118 off 61 balls to power the hosts to 227/3 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Ekana Stadium.

“Pant'astic! (with an emoji of clap) #LSGvsRCB,” wrote Goenka on X.

The southpaw (118 not out, 61b, 11x4, 8x6) and Marsh (67, 37b) added 152 runs for an impressive second wicket stand as the LSG made the most of a fine pitch and some wayward bowling by RCB. Throughout this season, Pant struggled to find his range, striking at a mere 107 and the skipper's underwhelming efforts with the bat had a huge impact on the fortunes of the Lucknow side.

But Pant rewrote the script on the night, hitting the ball with the required amount of power and his strike-rate was hovering around 200. Once he refrained from over-hitting the ball, timing too returned to Pant's batting automatically.

The left-hander started the carnage by clattering Yash Dayal for 18 runs in the fourth over that included a sequence of 6, 4,4. Pant only grew in confidence from that point, and it rubbed on his partner Marsh as well.

The Aussie batter started a bit slow, reaching 19 off his first 16 balls but from there 'Bison' took his batting to a different level, starting with a pulled six off Romario Shepherd.

Pant soon reached his fifty, second of the season for him, off 29 balls, hitting leg-spinner Suyash Sharma for two successive fours. Marsh, who crossed 600 runs for his finest IPL season in a decade, went past his fifty in 31 balls with a six off Suyash.

Special celebration for Pant's hundred It was a special way to get to a landmark too, as Pant carved an outside off-stump delivery over covers for a four and celebrated in style too — a beaming style followed by an acrobatic somersault.

It was the quintessential Pant shot that carried all his idiosyncrasies in an innings in which he generally stuck to conventional ways of batting, as he later added 49 runs for the third wicket with Nicholas Pooran.