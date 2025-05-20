Sanjiv Goenka rests hands on Rishabh Pant after LSG's exit from IPL 2025 playoffs, says ‘it's been a challenging…’

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) owner Sanjiv Goenka admitted it's been a challenging season for them in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) but want to win their remaining two games and finish their campaign with head held high. The Lucknow-based franchise, which came into existence in 2022, failed to make it to the playoffs for the second consecutive season on Monday.

Advertisement

With three wins in as many games needed at the IPL 2025 resumption, LSG were in a do-or-die situation when they faced Sunrisers Hyderabad. A six-wicket loss to Pat Cummins' side dashed all hopes as LSG became the fifth team after Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad to bow out of playoffs race.

Also Read | Digvesh Rathi faces one-match suspension after heated exhange during LSG vs SRH

With the chatter around LSG's future plans ongoing on social media, keeping Rishabh Pant in the picture, Goenka poured his heart out with a post X, highlighting their IPL 2025 campaign.

"It's been a challenging second half of the season, but there's much to take heart in. The spirit, the effort, and the moments of excellence give us a lot to build on. Two games remain. Let's play with pride and finish strong. #LSGvsSRH," Goenka wrote along with a picture where he is resting his hands on the shoulders of a smiling Pant.

Advertisement

Earlier, Goenka was caught on camera storming out of the Ekana Stadium balcony following Pant's dismissal during the game. The LSG skipper was dismissed for seven runs from six balls.

How LSG fared in IPL 2025? Having made headlines during the mega auction last year with R 27 crore-buy Rishabh Pant, LSG built a competitive team with a plethora of match-winners like Mitchell March, Aiden Markram and others. However, injuries to their pace attack played a part in their season.

Advertisement