Sanjiv Goenka to send LSG's domestic Indian stars to South Africa for special training ahead of IPL 2026: Report

The upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is three months away but Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have started their preparations as the franchise are planning to send few of their Indian domestic bowlers to South Africa for a special training. Having made their IPL debut in 2022, LSG are yet to lift the silverware.

According to a Cricbuzz report, LSG are planning to send a few of its bowlers to the Durban Super Giants camp in the SA20 2025-2026, starting from December 26. Durban Super Giants are owned by Sanjiv Goenka, the owner of the LSG in IPL.

The report stated that Avesh Khan and Mohsin Khan are on the initial list with Naman Tiwari expected to be added too. With the SA20 2025-26 starting next week, the Indian cricketers are expected to travel around same time. None of the bowlers mentioned contracted with the BCCI.

The BCCI doesn't allow its players to play in franchise leagues outside India. To avoid any breach of protocols, LSG are believed to take proper permission from the BCCI, the report added. Durban Super Giants are filled with stars with the likes of Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram and Sunil Narine among notable ones.

How training in South Africa will help LSG players? The idea to send the Indian domestic players came after some of them have been out of action for a long time due to injuries, especially Mohsin and Avesh. The training with Durban Super Giants will begin their comeback routines under the watchful eyes of Lance Klusener, Tom Moody, Bharat Arun and Carl Crowe.

Notably, Moody, Arun and Crowe are a part of the LSG support staff in IPL too. Notably, Avesh has not played any sort of cricket since the lash IPL. On the other hand, Mohsin did not play in the last season of IPL. Their time in Durban will help them recovery and return to action.

As far Tiwari is concerned, the Uttar Pradesh bowler was bought by the franchise for ₹1 crore in Abu Dhabi earlier this month. Tiwari is also not a part of the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

LSG's complete squad for IPL 2026 Abdul Samad, Ayush Badoni, Aiden Markram, Matthew Breetzke, Himmat Singh, Rishabh Pant (c), Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Marsh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Arshin Kulkarni, Mayank Yadav, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Manimaran Siddharth, Digvesh Rathi, Prince Yadav, Akash Singh. Traded in: Mohammed Shami (from SRH), Arjun Tendulkar (from MI), Josh Inglis, Mukul Choudhary, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Anrich Nortje, Wanindu Hasaranga, Naman Tiwari.