Sanjiv Goenka told not to ‘worry’ by Rohit Sharma, former Mumbai Indians captain tells LSG owner to keep faith in ‘Lord’

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) owner Sanjiv Goenka was told not to ‘worry’ by Indian captain Rohit Sharma after the former's team defeated Mumbai Indians by 12 runs at the Ekana Stadium in the ongoing IPL 2025 on Friday. It was LSG's second win in four matches while Mumbai Indians slumped to their third loss in four games.

Advertisement

In a video that went viral on social media, former Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma was having a light-hearted chat with LSG all-rounder and state-mate Shardul Thakur after the game.

Seeing Sanjiv Goenka coming towards them, Rohit Sharma was quick to react and urged the LSG boss to not worry when ‘Lord’ Shardul Thakur is there. “Sir, why worry, when you have Lord?” said Rohit Sharma.

Advertisement

In another video, Sanjiv Goenka was seen in a jovial mood with captain Rishabh Pant and Rohit Sharma. The win helped LSG to rise to the sixth position in the IPL 2025 points table with four points from six matches.

On the other hand, Mumbai Indians dropped to seventh place.

Why Rohit Sharma didn't play against LSG? Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma didn't play against LSG due to a knee injury, sustained during training. Raj Angad Bawa made his Mumbai Indians debut in place of Rohit Sharma. “Rohit was hit on the knee during practice . He is missing out,” Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya had said during the coin toss.

What's next for Mumbai Indians, LSG? Lucknow Super Giants will next face defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens on April 8. Mumbai Indians will host Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Wankhede Stadium on April 7.