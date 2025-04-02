Sanjiv Goenka told to let Rishabh Pant & Co play ‘freely’, Indian legend urges LSG owner to hold public chats ‘inside’

Sanjiv Goenka was told to hold his public chats with the players inside the dressing room after the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) owner was caught on camera having an animated chat with captain Rishabh Pant, bringing back the memories of his infamous conversation with previous skipper KL Rahul in IPL 2024.

Advertisement

Following LSG's loss to Punjab Kings at home on Tuesday, visuals of Sanjiv Goenka's chat with Rishabh Pant went viral on social media. The LSG boss also had a lengthy conversation with Rishabh Pant after their opening defeat to Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025, leaving the fans concerned.

Also Read | Sanjiv Goenka’s animated chat with Rishabh Pant reminds fans of KL Rahul episode

Former India cricketer and a member of the 1983 World Cup-winning team, Madan Lal urged Sanjiv Goenka to not have these type conversations in public and rather have it inside the dressing room.

Advertisement

“I don’t know the discussion between Rishab ad Mr Sanjiv’s Goenka . All this can happened inside.Let boys enjoy the game let them play freely.20/20 cricket very unpredictable,” Madal Lal opined on X.

Who won yesterday's LSG vs PBKS IPL match? Batting first, LSG posted 171/7, thanks to Nicholas Pooran's 44 and 41 from Ayush Badoni. In reply, Punjab Kings rode on Prabhsimran Singh (69), Shreyas Iyer (52 not out) and an unbeaten 43 from Nehal Wadhera to romp home in 16.2 overs.

Also Read | Pant vs Iyer: Battle Between Most Expensive Players of IPL 2025

What did Sanjiv Goenka say to players? Later in a video, Sanjiv Gienka was seen cheering up the LSG players with an motivational speech inside the dressing room. “I think there are a lots of great things, Punjab player better, congratulations to them. I say this evening, you are entitled to your disappointments” he said in a video shared by LSG.

Advertisement

“Tomorrow morning, wake up fresh, forget about this and think of the next week. We've really got a great team. Just believe in yourself, look forward for tomorrow,” Sanjiv Goenka added.