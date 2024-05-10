Sanjiv Goenka vs KL Rahul: Lucknow pacer Naveen ul Haq's cryptic post shows massive support for captain | Watch
Naveen ul Haq's post is being connected to the Sanjiv Goenka incident and displays that LSG players are standing behind their skipper
Lucknow Super Giants pacer Naveen ul Haq on Friday shared a picture on Instagram with his captain KL Rahul and captioned it with a heart. The gesture from the seamer came after a video went viral across social media platforms showing LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka publicly scolding KL Rahul after Lucknow's 10-wicket defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Naveen ul Haq's post is being connected to the Sanjiv Goenka incident and displays that LSG players are standing behind their skipper.