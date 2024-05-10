Lucknow Super Giants pacer Naveen ul Haq on Friday shared a picture on Instagram with his captain KL Rahul and captioned it with a heart. The gesture from the seamer came after a video went viral across social media platforms showing LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka publicly scolding KL Rahul after Lucknow's 10-wicket defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Naveen ul Haq's post is being connected to the Sanjiv Goenka incident and displays that LSG players are standing behind their skipper.

Naveen ul Haq's post came after Lucknow Super Giants' official handle on X (formerly Twitter) posted that they were hurt after that defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad but expressed confidence in LSG's resilience and potential to make a comeback in the game.

“We're all hurt by that game. But we are so grateful for each blue flag at Uppal, and every social media post or comment in our support despite this defeat. This team has shown resilience over the last two years, and we'll show it again. Thank you for sticking with us, LSG Brigade," LSG said on X.

Brett Lee says ‘there is a place behind closed doors’

Australia great Brett Lee on Friday reacted to the whole outburst of LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka against KL Rahul and said such conversations should be behind closed doors, but it also shows the passion of the owners of IPL franchise who want their team to do good in the tournament.

"There is a place behind closed doors that might have been a better option rather than the whole world watching. If it were done behind closed doors, you wouldn't have been asking me this question now. But also, on the other side, it shows the passion that the owners and coaches have… they want their team to do well and be the best, so maybe, pick your time," Lee said during an event in Delhi.

