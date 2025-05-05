Sanjiv Goenka's reaction goes viral as Rishabh Pant fails to fire in high-scoring clash against PBKS

Lucknow Super Giants skipper Rishabh Pant had another forgettable outing on Sunday, dismissed for just 18 runs against Punjab Kings. Purchased for a record ₹27 crore in the IPL 2025 auction, Pant's form has been under the scanner and Sunday's dismissal only added to the scrutiny.

Pant was out off the fifth ball of the 8th over, attempting an unorthodox shot off Azmatullah Omarzai that landed straight in the hands of Shashank Singh. As the cameras cut to LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka sipping water, netizens couldn't help but notice what looked like a frustrated expression on his face, fueling another round of viral memes and reactions online.

After the match, however, Goenka put out a post praising the young talents in the team while wishing for 3 wins in the upcoming matches. He wrote, “A tough result in Dharamshala, but commendable knocks by our young talents @_AyushBadoni_ and @ABDULSAMAD___1 kept the fight alive and the spirit high. Inspiring performance by Akash Singh in his debut match for @LucknowIPL. Three games to go. Six points to play for. Fingers crossed.”

What happenned during LSG vs PBKS match? Playing at Dharmashala, LSG conceded their highest ever score against Punjab Kings amidst an onslaught from Prabhsimran Singh (91 off 48 balls), Shreyas Iyer (45 off 25 balls) and later Shashank Singh (33 off 15 balls). PBKS managed to post a total of 236 in their 20 overs, which looked like a mammoth score right from the start.

