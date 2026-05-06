Sanju admits wanting to score third century of season following match-winning 87* against DC

New Delhi [India], May 6 (ANI): Following his side's win over Delhi Capitals (DC), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Sanju Samson on Tuesday admitted that he indeed desired to score his third century of the season, but taking his team past the finishing line, unbeaten, gave him "more satisfaction".

While Samson has not fired consistently in the tournament, he has been a match-winner for his side whenever his bat has scored at least 20 runs. In 10 matches so far, he has made 402 runs at an average of 57.42 and a strike rate of 167.50, with two hundreds and a fifty. In wins this season, Samson has scored 362 runs in five innings at an average of 181 and a strike rate of 178.32, with two centuries and a fifty and 'Player of the Match' awards in three of these matches. In losses, he has made just 40 runs across five innings, with a strike rate of just 108.1.

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Speaking during the post-match presentation, Samson spoke on his sense of calm and initial movement while batting, saying, "I have been working a bit on my initial movement, and it has been coming off. I have been doing it for the last few years, and it is tactical as well, depending on the bowlers and how you want to approach them. To be very honest, I am always like this (calm), but you are seeing me more in the middle now, so you feel I am calm. Even outside, I am calm."

He said while chasing 160-odd runs, they could have capitalised in the middle-overs even after a modest powerplay.

On missing out on his third century of the season, he said, "Hundreds are always special. There was a desire, but I had to be a bit too selfish to get it; my partner was playing well and winning the game gives you more confidence, satisfaction and happiness. A few more matches to come, let us see if it comes around (on more centuries)

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