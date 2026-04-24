'Sanju built his innings smartly': Suresh Raina praises Samsons big knock against MI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 24 (ANI): Chennai Super Kings (CSK) registered a mammoth 103-run victory against Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, powered by Sanju Samson's century and Akeal Hosein's four-fer.

Samson hit his second century of the IPL 2026 when he made an unbeaten 101 off 54 balls, with the help of 10 fours and six sixes, which helped CSK set a big target of 208 runs for MI at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.

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Speaking on JioHotstar's 'Google Search AI Mode Match Centre Live', former CSK batter Suresh Raina praised Sanju Samson's knock.

"Sanju Samson was brilliant because he built his innings smartly. He took his time early, played with a straight bat, and respected the good deliveries, especially against someone like Jasprit Bumrah. At the same time, he was quick to capitalise on anything loose, using the pace and placing the ball really well. That balance between patience and intent stood out. When you look at his recent scores, a century at the start of the tournament, 48, and now another hundred, it clearly shows he's in outstanding form," said Raina.

CSK bowlers, especially spinners, bowled beautifully and bowled out CSK for 104 runs within 19 overs. Noor Ahmad, Hosein and Anshul Kamboj bowled economic spells while helping CSK register a big 103-run win over MI.

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On CSK spinners' attacking intent, the former India spinner Harbhajan Singh said, "What stood out was the intent of CSK's spinners to take wickets. They were actually spinning the ball, which you don't always see in T20 cricket these days. The amount of turn on this pitch was significant, and they used it brilliantly. Akeal Hosein, in particular, was outstanding. The way he dismissed Suryakumar Yadav, knowing his strength against the sweep, showed great awareness. For me, his spell was just as impactful as Samson's century. Four wickets in a game like this is no less than a match-winning contribution."

Samson was named Player of the Match for his unbeaten ton, and Harbhajan hailed Samson's game awareness.

"Sanju Samson stood out because of his game awareness. A lot of players have talent, but very few understand how to pace an innings in different situations. He recognised the importance of batting till the end, especially with a young side around him. After his half-century, he shifted gears, focused on singles and doubles, and ensured he stayed till the last phase. With wickets falling at the other end, he took responsibility and finished strongly. For me, this was one of the finest innings in terms of awareness and determination," he concluded.

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