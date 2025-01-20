With a day left for the Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian cricket team to face Jos Buttler-led England cricket team for the first T20I clash at Kolkata's Eden Garden on 22 January, India's opener Sanju Samson and assistant coach Abhishek Nayar were caught on camera singing 'pehla nasha'.

Both Sanju Samson and Abhishek Nayar could be seen engrossed in singing the iconic 1991's chartbuster from the movie 'Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar'.

In the video, Sanju can be seen holding the smartphone and reading the lyrics while Abhishek Nayar is seen holding the mic and barely looking at the lyrics, as if he knows them by heart.

Here's the video:

Soon after the video was posted, it has caught social media users' eyes and has over 24k views.

Here's how netizens reacted: One wrote, "Gambhir & team management is trying their best to keep Samson motivated, they know the injustice."

Another wrote, “I have never seen Sanju Samson have that kind of bonding with previous team management.”

"Good to see the team management keeping him motivated. Moments like these build camaraderie and create a positive environment. A happy and confident Sanju can be an even game-changer for the team," wrote a third.

"Sanju and Abhishek dropping a mixtape? Waiting for the collab with Arijit next," a fourth wrote.

A fifth commented, “Ab bonding hii bonding dikhegi.”

Sanju snubbed for CT 2025: The BCCI announced a 15-member squad for CT 2025, but Sanju Samson was one of the notable absentees. The selectors decided to go with two wicketkeepers, KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant. Notably, the same 15-member squad will also play in the three-match ODI series against England.

But he was included in the squad for the T20I series against England. Stats wise, Sanju has scored two centuries in his last T20I series against South Africa in November in previous year.