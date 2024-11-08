IND vs SA: Sanju Samson becomes first Indian batter to score two consecutive T20I hundreds

Sanju Samson became the first Indian batter to score two consecutive T20I hundreds. The moment came during India's first T20I against South Africa on Friday at Kingsmead in Durban. Overall, the right-hander is the fourth batter after Gustav Mckeon (France), Rilee Rossouw (South Africa) and Phil Salt (England) to score two consecutive centuries in the shortest format of the game. His previous T20I hundred came against Bangladesh in Hyderabad earlier in October.

Coming into the game high on confidence, the right-hander from Kerala started from where he left in Hyderabad as he went berserk against the opposition bowlers from the word go. During his stay in the middle, Samson smashed 10 sixes and seven fours and reached his three figures in just 47 balls.

In fact, Samson's 107 is also the highest individual score in a India vs South Africa T20I, eclipsing David Miller's 106 not out in Guwahati in 2022. Samson's 10 sixes also surpassed Rilee Rossouw and Suryakumar Yadav (8) for most sixes by a batter in a T20I between the two sides.

Riding on Samson's hundred, India reached 202/8 in 20 overs - their seven instance of scoring 200-plus totals in 2024. The Men in Blue had also scored 200-plus totals seven times in 2023.

"I was in a zone, it was automatically flowing, so I let it flow," Samson said during innings break. Asked about his intent while batting, the Keralite said, “It's a good question actually, if the ball is there to be hit, go for it. Focus on one ball at a time and that helps.”

"The wicket does play a big role here, extra bounce and coming from India we do take time to understand the wicket. There's a huge wind blowing from one end and their bowlers bowled very well, our bowlers too would like to copy from them.