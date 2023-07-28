Sanju Samson benched again; Suryakumar Yadav does THIS while fans fume over India ‘favouring’ Ishan Kishan

2 min read

Fans fumed as Ishan Kishan was chosen over Sanju Samson to open the innings for India in the first ODI against West Indies. Then, Suryakumar Yadav did this.

Premium Suryakumar Yadav adorning a jersey with 'Samson' imprinted on the back at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, on July 27, 2023. (Photo by Randy Brooks / AFP) (Randy Brooks / AFP)

In a surprising move, Ishan Kishan was preferred over Sanju Samson in the first ODI between India and West Indies at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados. Kishan was chosen to open the innings for India in place of Rohit Sharma, along with Shubman Gill. As per the team sheet shared by BCCI, Ishan Kishan was listed to bat at No. 4, followed by Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav. This move is particularly intriguing as Kishan has mostly batted between No.4 and 7 in his ODI career so far. It will be interesting to see how he performs in this new batting position. The decision to choose the left-hander batsman left fans and experts speculating about the reasons behind the selection. However, fans then saw Suryakumar Yadav adorning a jersey with 'Samson' imprinted on the back during the match, and they were perplexed. Also Read: Pakistan surpasses India to reach on top of WTC's standings after rain spoils India vs West Indies 2nd Test Although the specific reason behind this jersey mix-up has not been officially revealed, it is speculated to be a logistical issue that led to the unusual sight. In the match, Suryakumar Yadav was spotted fielding wearing Samson's jersey during the first over of the game bowled by Hardik Pandya.

This is not the first instance where Suryakumar Yadav was seen wearing another player's jersey during a match. During the IND vs WI 2nd T20I in 2022, SKY was spotted batting in Arshdeep Singh's jersey, adding another intriguing twist to this peculiar jersey phenomenon.

For Suryakumar Yadav, this series holds immense significance as he aims to cement his place in the Indian middle-order. With the likes of KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer set to be available for selection for the Asia Cup, these three ODIs present the last opportunity for Yadav to prove his mettle in the 50-over format.