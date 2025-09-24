Sanju Samson cites Mohanlal's versatility after India demotion in Asia Cup; ‘I can do villain role, also joker role…’

Sanju Samson compared the versatility of Malayalam cinema legend Mohanlal Viswanathan with his new role for the Indian team in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025. Having enjoyed great success as an opener for the Indian T20I side over the past year, the wicketkeeper-batter had to sacrifice his position at the top of the order for Shubman Gill, who made a comeback in the shortest format on the back of a brilliant four to five months in Indian Premier League (IPL) and Tests.

With three hundreds in 2024, Samson, along with Abhishek Sharma formed a one of the best opening pairs for India in the shortest format. But with Gill making his way into the playing XI, Samson was demoted down the order, preferably in the fifth position.

Ahead of the Bangladesh clash in Super 4 of the Asia Cup 2025, Samson was asked by former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar about his best position to bat. Although the Kerala star's answer confused everyone, but it made sense eventually. “See, there’s our actor, Mohanlal, who got a big award from the Indian government. He has been an actor for 20 years.

"I have been playing for India for 10 years. So, I can’t come in and say I want to do the ‘hero’ role every time. I can do the villain role, and I can also do the Joker role for my country," Samson told Sony Sports Network.