Subscribe

Sanju Samson dropped as BCCI names India squad for Zimbabwe T20Is; Vaibhav Sooryavanshi included

Sanju Samson was the Player of the Tournament at the 2026 T20 World Cup that India won by beating New Zealand in the final.

PN Vishnu
Published6 Jul 2026, 07:26 PM IST
Advertisement
Sanju samson has been dropped from India's squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe.
Sanju samson has been dropped from India's squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe. (ANI Pic Service)
AI Quick Read

Sanju Samson was on Monday dropped as the BCCI announced the 15-member India squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe that will take place in Harare later in July.

Wicketkeeper-batter Prabhsimran Singh has received his maiden India call-up, whereas Vaibhav Sooryavanshi retains his place in the squad.

Advertisement

India squad for T20I series against Zimbabwe: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma (Vice-Captain), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shivam Dube, Suryansh Shedge, Rinku Singh, Harsh Dubey, Varun Chakaravarathy, Prince Yadav, Yash Thakur, Ashok Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Prabhsimran Singh (WK).

More to follow

Cricket
Get Latest real-time updates
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Catch the live action of theT20 World Cup 2026 with the complete T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule, and the T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table. Also, know who are currently leading the charts for Most Runs in T20 World Cup 2026 and Most Wickets in T20 World Cup 2026.
HomeSportsCricket NewsSanju Samson dropped as BCCI names India squad for Zimbabwe T20Is; Vaibhav Sooryavanshi included
Advertisement
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts