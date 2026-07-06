Sanju Samson dropped as BCCI names India squad for Zimbabwe T20Is; Vaibhav Sooryavanshi included

Sanju Samson was on Monday dropped as the BCCI announced the 15-member India squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe that will take place in Harare later in July.
Wicketkeeper-batter Prabhsimran Singh has received his maiden India call-up, whereas Vaibhav Sooryavanshi retains his place in the squad.
India squad for T20I series against Zimbabwe: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma (Vice-Captain), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shivam Dube, Suryansh Shedge, Rinku Singh, Harsh Dubey, Varun Chakaravarathy, Prince Yadav, Yash Thakur, Ashok Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Prabhsimran Singh (WK).
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