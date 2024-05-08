Sanju Samson fined for breaching Code of Conduct in DC vs RR IPL 2024 match; here's what happened
Sanju Samson has been fined for breaching IPL Code of Conduct during match against Delhi Capitals. DC won by 20 runs at Arun Jaitley Stadium.
Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Sanju Samson has been fined 30 per cent of his match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during the match against the Delhi Capital on May 7. In the IPL match played at the Arun Jaitely stadium, DC won against RR by 20 runs.
