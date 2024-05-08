Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Sanju Samson has been fined 30 per cent of his match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during the match against the Delhi Capital on May 7. In the IPL match played at the Arun Jaitely stadium, DC won against RR by 20 runs.

In a statement issued by the IPL, it stated, “Mr Sanju Samson, Captain, Rajasthan Royals has been fined 30 per cent of his match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during Match 56 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on May 07, 2024."

“Samson committed a Level 1 offence under Article 2.8 of the IPL's Code of Conduct. He admitted to the offence and accepted the Match Referee’s sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding," the statement added.

The offence committed by Samson was not specified but it could be for arguing with the umpires when he was given out after Shai Hope took a catch just near the boundary ropes in the 16th over. The question was whether Hope's feet touched the boundary ropes while taking the catch. The third umpire ruled Samson out but the RR skipper was not happy. He initially started walking towards the pavilion, only to return to the middle and have some words with the on-field umpires.

During the match, Samson played an impressive game against the DC with 86 off 46 balls with 8 fours and 6 sixes.

Speaking of the Level 1 offence, a Level 1 offence under Article 2.8 of the IPL's Code of Conduct includes "excessive, obvious disappointment with an Umpire’s decision; an obvious delay in resuming play or leaving the wicket; requesting a referral to the TV Umpire and arguing or entering into a prolonged discussion with the Umpire about his/her decision."

This is not the first time Rajasthan Royals' skipper was fined for breach of code of conduct. In the match played against the Gujarat Titans, on April 10, the skipper was fined ₹12 lakh after his team maintained a slow over rate.

(With inputs from PTI)

