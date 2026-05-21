Sanju Samson gets dismissed for golden duck in GT vs CSK IPL 2026 as Mohammed Siraj strikes; social media erupts

The second innings of the high-voltage IPL 2026 clash between the Gujarat Titans (GT) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) got off to a dramatic start when Sanju Samson was dismissed for a golden duck on the very first ball. Fans were left stunned as Mohammed Siraj delivered a perfect opening delivery that sent the CSK star back to the pavilion without scoring.

Dramatic first-ball dismissal shocks crowd Chasing a target of 230 runs, Sanju Samson walked in with huge expectations. What followed was pure heartbreak for CSK supporters.

Mohammed Siraj delivered a sensational blow for the Gujarat Titans, dismissing the dangerous Samson for a golden duck on the very first ball. The delivery shaped away slightly outside off stump, tempting Samson into a loose drive away from his body; the result was a thick outside edge that flew straight into the gloves of Jos Buttler behind the stumps. With CSK slumping to 0/1 in an instant, the packed stadium fell into stunned silence as Buttler completed the straightforward catch and Siraj erupted in wild celebrations with his ecstatic teammates.

Samson, who is one of the most explosive openers in the league, but this time the pressure of the big match seemed to get to him. His loose drive outside off stump proved costly against Siraj’s clever away movement.

Notably, Sanju Samson registered his 3rd golden duck in IPL. Moreover, it was the 4th time that Siraj dismissed Samson in the history of the league.

Social media explodes As soon as the replay flashed on screens, social media platforms lit up. CSK fans expressed disappointment, with many writing. GT supporters, on the other hand, hailed Siraj’s brilliance. Memes flooded timelines showing Samson’s shocked expression, edited with funny captions. The buzz was so massive that even casual fans who weren’t watching the match joined the conversation.

Sanju Samson's performance in IPL 2026 In the IPL 2026 season, Sanju Samson showcased his explosive batting prowess across 14 matches, scoring a total of 477 runs at a strong average of 43.36. His highest score came in the form of an unbeaten 115, while he blazed away at a strike rate of 165.63 off just 288 balls faced. The wicketkeeper-batter hammered 53 boundaries and 24 sixes, registering two centuries and one half-century in the process. He also contributed effectively behind the stumps, effecting 4 catches and 2 stumpings.

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What this means for CSK in the match This early setback has put Chennai Super Kings under immediate pressure. The team, already missing key players due to injuries earlier in the season, now faces the tough task of rebuilding the innings.