Sanju Samson hits 5 sixes in Rishad Hossain’s over during IND vs BAN 3rd T20: Watch

Sanju Samson struck his maiden Twenty20 century from just 40 deliveries, leading India to a 133-run victory over Bangladesh in the final match, completing a 3-0 series whitewash on Saturday. The India wicketkeeper batter was at his very best during the T20I against Bangladesh.

Samson also registered his 3rd T20I half-century off just 22 balls, leaving the Bangladesh bowlers in a fix. He scored a total of 111 runs off 47 balls, which included eight sixes and 11 fours. This was the highlight of the innings and put India on the path to achieving their highest ever total.

Bangladesh's wrist spinner Rishad Hossain faced a severe onslaught from Samson, who pummeled him for five consecutive sixes in the match's 10th over.

Samson began Hossain's over with a dot ball, but from the second ball onwards, the batter whacked Hossain over his head for a maximum to bring up the team hundred in 9.2 overs.

Samson capitalized on Hossain's third delivery, launching it over long off, and continued to exploit the flight provided. The fourth ball followed suit, hammered back over the bowler's head for another six.

The fifth ball mirrored its predecessors, soaring in the same trajectory, while the final ball was dispatched over deep mid-wicket, marking the fifth successive six of the over.

Watch Sanju Samson deliver 'Wow' moments to Indians in Rishad Hossain's over:

Samson also had support at the other end from skipper Suryakumar Yadav, who matched him shot for shot to finish on 75 from 35 deliveries.

After Samson's dismissal, the Indian middle order, featuring Riyan Parag, Hardik Pandya, and Rinku Singh, showed their attacking best to take the team to 297 in the 20 overs.