Sanju Samson in trouble ahead of ICC Champions Trophy 2025; BCCI to probe India star’s domestic no-show post SMAT

The last competitive match Sanju Samson played was on December 3, 2024, for Kerala in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He made himself unavailable for the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Koushik Paul
Updated17 Jan 2025, 04:45 PM IST
Advertisement
The last time Sanju Samson played a competitive cricket match was in December for Kerala in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. (PTI)

India's Sanju Samson has put himself in trouble ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 after wicketkeeper-batter the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy for Kerala. The development comes in at a time when BCCI has made it mandatory for all the players to play domestic cricket when not in national duty to be considered for selection in the Indian team and for BCCI's central contracts.

The last time Samson played a competitive cricket match was on December 3, 2024, when Kerala played Andhra Pradesh in a Group E clash at the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy.

Advertisement
Also Read | BCCI’s 10-point directive for men’s senior national team - All you need to know

According to a TOI report, the BCCI top brass and the selectors aren't happy with Samson skipper the 50-over domestic tourney. The report also added that Samson made himself unavailable for the Kerala preparatory camp before the tournament.

Where was Sanju Samson after SMAT?

The right-hander was recently seen at the Rajasthan Royals high-performance centre in Nagpur. The franchise has started preparations for the upcoming Indian Premier League under the watchful eyes of head coach Rahul Dravid. Samson was seen interacting with Dravid as the duo shared a light moment. However, post SMAT, Samson was seen holidaying in the United Arab Emirates with his wife

Advertisement

Will Samson be selected in Champions Trophy?

Samson, who last played for India against South Africa, in December last year, has been named in India's T20I squad for the five-match series against England which starts on January 22 at home. It is believed that the India's ODI squad which will play England is likely to play in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai.

Also Read | Sanju explains why RR picked 13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi, says THIS

However, it is yet to clear if the 30-year-old will be able to make the cut for ICC Champions Trophy. With KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant in the picture, Samson's entry into the ODI setup looks a bit tough. For the unversed, Samson has scored two T20I centuries against South Africa during India's tour last year.

Advertisement

Last year, Samson's India teammates Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan too skipped domestic cricket despite BCCI's diktat for all the players to lay domestic cricket. As a result, both Iyer and Kishan were not considered for the BCCI central contracts for the upcoming season. Don't be surprised if Samson too encounters with the same fate.

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsSanju Samson in trouble ahead of ICC Champions Trophy 2025; BCCI to probe India star’s domestic no-show post SMAT
First Published:17 Jan 2025, 04:45 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts