‘Sanju Samson, kya baat hai’: Pakistani cricketer Ahmed Shehzad can’t stop praising Indian opener | India vs West Indies

Pakistani cricketer Ahmed Shehzad said he would leave the Geo TV show Harna Mana Hai if India did not beat the West Indies on 1 March. He disagreed with Mohammad Amir, who had predicted that India would lose.

Ahmed Shehzad (2014, vs Bangladesh) was Pakistan's only centurion in the T20 World Cups. This year, Sahibzada Farhan did it twice for Pakistan.

On his YouTube show, Shehzad teased Amir for his failed predictions. He said India should never be taken lightly because of the team’s strong cricket structure.

“I told you, Amir Baba, didn’t I? Today, all your predictions failed. I warned you not to take India lightly. India build its players through a strong structure. Indian players know how to control their nerves under pressure. The bowling may not be extremely strong, but the batting is very powerful,” he said.

Shehzad, on the Geo TV show, praised India’s ability to handle pressure. There’s no bigger pressure than an India vs Pakistan match. And the Men in Blue have repeatedly championed that pressure, he said. On his YouTube show, Shahzad repeated that.

“Sometimes it works in your favour to peak in the big matches. India will not just play the semifinal; I believe they will reach the final too. Leaving everything aside, in terms of skill and sport, they are a formidable team. And today, Sanju Samson was simply outstanding,” Shehzad said.

Ahmed Shehzad on Sanju Samson Ahmed Shehzad could not stop praising Sanju Samson after the Indian opener’s match-winning innings. According to Shehzad, a player who performs like that still does not always get enough chances.

“Sanju Samson, kya baat hai!” Shahzad said.

Shehzad reminded everyone that Samson had scored 2 T20 centuries in South Africa against their full-strength bowling attack. In many countries, such performances would secure a player’s place for many years.

But, in India, competition is so tough that players are dropped after a few failures. Even in this World Cup, Samson did not play every match.

Shehzad said this match could have been Samson’s last opportunity. However, his unbeaten 90-plus knock in such an important game has taken his career to a new level. He praised Samson’s composure, timing and strong game awareness.

“In the post-match interview, he said he watched Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for 10 years from the best seat. He learned how they would build and finish matches. Today, he applied those lessons on the field,” the Pakistani cricketer said.