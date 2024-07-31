Sanju Samson scored two consecutive ducks against Sri Lanka. As a wicket-keeper, he dropped three catches in the third T20I.

Sanju Samson's fans were furious for long with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for ignoring the Kerala wicket-keeper-batter. A regular performer in domestic cricket and in the IPL, Sanju was often called the "victim" who never got his due. Then, he was selected. But, to the disappointment of his fans, he failed to perform.

In September 2023, he was snubbed ahead of India’s ODI series against Australia. He was not a part of India’s ODI World Cup 2023 squad. He did manage to be a part of the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup 2024 but never had a chance to play.

Sanju joined late In the Zimbabwe series, where India played 5 T20I matches under Shubman Gill's captaincy. In the third match, he scored 12* off 7 balls. He did not get the chance to bat in the fourth as India won by 10 wickets. In the fifth match, Sanju Samson was on fire as he scored 58 runs off 45 balls.

Sanju has been dropped from the ODI squad against Sri Lanka but kept for the T20Is. However, he missed the opportunity to impress selectors. He was dropped in the first T20I cricket match against Sri Lanka.

In the next two games, Sanju scored two ducks. As a wicket-keeper, he dropped three catches in the third T20I. Memes on Sanju Samson’s poor performance have flooded social media. Take a look.

The search for "Sanju Samson" is showing high interest on Google:

Robin Uthappa on Sanju Samson After Sanju wasn’t selected for the ODI team, Robin Uthappa said that Samson would likely face such snubs again in the future. Sanju has scored 544 runs in 16 ODIs with an average of 56.66, including one 100 and three 50s.

The former India cricketer noted that this wasn't the first time Sanju experienced this and probably wouldn't be the last.

"Sanju's one-day numbers have been quite incredible. It's a matter of time, and he will get his opportunity. But, when the opportunities do come, he will have to grab those opportunities to make sure he steps up with solid performances that keep him in the running," Uthappa said on Sony Sports Network.

In the T20 series against Sri Lanka, Sanju clearly failed to “grab" it. Will he manage to be in India’s T20I squad? His fans will have to wait and watch for it.

