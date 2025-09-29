Sanju Samson, not Shubman Gill, should open with Abhishek Sharma: Shashi Tharoor questions Team India’s batting order

Veteran Congress MP Shashi Tharoor congratulated Team India for the Asia Cup 2025 win against Pakistan. At the same time, he questioned India’s batting order. Tharoor believes Sanju Samson, his fellow Malayali, should have opened batting for India.

“As we rejoice at the thrilling victory in the Asia Cup final last night, let us also pay tribute to the oft-maligned coach, Gautam Gambhir and the selectors, who picked the perfect team for the tournament. They are always the first to be blamed when things go wrong, But let’s salute them for getting pretty much everything right this time!” Shashi Tharoor wrote.

“That said, it is fair to ask a few questions, without in any way detracting from our victory. Was it right to break up the hugely successful opening partnership of Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson, and relegate a three-time centurion to a middle slot where he was uncomfortable?” the Congress MP asked next.

“Did Gill’s performances at the Asia Cup justify such a change? Would it not be better to restore Sanju to the place where he has shone for India, put Gill at number three, and have Surya take the number five slot instead?” the MP from Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, asked.

Social media users reacted.

“Sir, aap indirectly opening mein “Mallu Reservation” maang rahe ho (You’re indirectly asking for a “Mallu Reservation”)!” quipped one of them.

“Shubman Gill is not using the powerplay the way Sharma and Samson have used it in past. Shubman Gill is better suited to middle order the way he plays and Samson's best position is as an opener,” came an analytical reply.

Another user went ahead and suggested, “Abhishek and Gill are the perfect opening pair, Sanju should be at number 4 and Surya should be dropped from T20I.”

“You raise very valid points Mr Tharoor. The Abhishek-Sanju opening partnership was genuinely explosive and breaking it did seem puzzling. Sanju has been phenomenal as an opener and pushing him down the order might not be utilising his strengths fully.

Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma’s opening partnership Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma have opened 12 times for India in T20Is, scoring 267 runs at an average of 22.25. India have won 10 of those 12 matches.

Their strike rate as a pair is quick at 9.82. However, they have managed only one 50+ stand.

Their most recent partnership (for the second wicket) was in the Asia Cup 2025 against Oman. They had a 56-run partnership in the match while Sanju (56 off 45) was declared the Player of the Match. India won by 21 runs.

Individually, Sanju Samson has 993 runs in 49 T20Is at 147.98 strike rate. He has 3 centuries in T20 cricket.

Abhishek Sharma has 849 runs in 24 games at a strike rate of 196.07. Sharma has 2 centuries in T20 cricket.

Shubman Gill has scored 705 runs in 28 T20 matches so far at 141.28. He has 1 century in T20 cricket.

Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma’s record partnership Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma hold India’s highest T20I opening stand of 105 runs against Pakistan. Abhishek scored 74 (39) and Gill 47 (28).