Sanju Samson preferred to KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant for T20 World Cup squad: Navjot Singh Sidhu explains his choice
Sanju Samson leads RR to victory with his impressive form this season. Rishabh Pant's return to professional cricket after an injury is being closely watched. Navjot Singh Sidhu prefers Samson for the T20 World Cup wicketkeeper spot.
There is a lot of competition for the wicketkeeper spot in the Indian team ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup, which begins just days after the final of the IPL 2024. Some of the top names that have been tipped for the wicketkeeper spot include Sanju Samson, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant and Ishan Kishan.