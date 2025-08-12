Sanju Samson prepares for Asia Cup 2025 with Kerala Police athletes, India star says ‘not easy’ amid rumours of RR exit

Amid rumours of him leaving Rajasthan Royals in Indian Premier League (IPL), Sanju Samson is gearing up for Asia Cup 2025 in an 'hard' way by training with the athletes from Kerala Police. Although the Indian squad for the Asia Cup 2025 is yet to be finalised, Samson, who is set to be first-choice wicketkeeper in the UAE, is leaving no stone unturned for be in the perfect shape for the multi-nation competition.

Samson had been in the headlines for quite sometime as the Rajasthan Royals is tipped to leave the IPL franchise after eight years. Taking to Instagram, Samson posted a picture of him relaxing with the Kerala Police athletes at Chandrashekaran Nair Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

Sanju Samson's Instagram story.

Samson had been in top form since October last year, smashing three hundreds within a month. The last time Samson played for India in T20Is was during the five-match home series against England, just before the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 where he managed just 51 runs.

According to several reports, the India squad for the Asia Cup 2025 is set to be picked up by BCCI within August 19 or 20 as the Indian board awaits fitness reports of players from the medical team at the Centre of Excellence (CoE).

Sanju Samson in IPL 2025 However, Samson didn't had a great IPL 2025 as the Rajasthan Royals skipper battled injury during the whole tournament. He played as a pure batter in the first three games, before being ruled out towards the end of the tournament. In nine matches in IPL 2025, Samson could only score 285 runs with a highest of 66 against Sunrisers Hyderabad.