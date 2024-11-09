Sanju Samson reacts after 107 run knock against South Africa in T20I opener; ‘I am in a zone, wanted to…’

Wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson has made a name for himself over the years with his raw talent and exceptional batting skills. However, his batting skills are now reaching new heights as the batter scored his second consecutive century for India on Friday. Opening the batting for India, Sanju set the tone for the match with his aggressive 107-run knock, which ultimately proved to be the difference between the two teams.
Asked after the match if he is in form of his life, Samson said, “If I think a lot I will get a bit emotional. This thing was not easy for me as I waited for this moment for 10 years, I'm very happy, grateful and blessed. But I would like to keep my feet on the ground, be in the moment and enjoy. Very happy doing it.”
"I was in a zone, honestly if I speak, it was automatically happening, so I just wanted to let it flow," Samson added
On the conditions at Durban, Sanju said, "The wicket does play a big role here, it has some extra bounce on it and coming from India we do take time to understand the wicket. There's a huge wind blowing from one end and their bowlers bowled very well,"
A middle-order player for most of his life, a new team management under Gautam Gambhir showed faith in the 29-year-old and asked him to open the batting for India. Since then, there has been no looking back for Sanju, who shone with a 111-run knock at home against Bangladesh and followed it up with a century against the Proteas in Durban.
Riding on Sanju's ton, the men in blue posted 202 in their 20 overs and some fine spells from Indian spinners Varun Chakravarthy and Ravi Bishnoi (3 wickets apiece) helped decimate the South African innings for 141. India won the first T20I by 61 runs and will be hoping to build on that performance when they take on South Africa in the second T20I on Sunday.