Sanju Samson returns to form with maiden IPL fifty for CSK post T20 WC success; internet reacts ‘Chetta show at Chepauk’

After three disappointing starts, Sanju Samson returned to form with his maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) fifty for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Saturday against Delhi Capitals at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Playing just his fourth game for the five-time champions, Samson reached the milestone with a flick off Mukesh Kumar towards fine leg.
After being traded by CSK from Rajasthan Royals, Samson had a tremendous T20 World Cup 2026 campaign for India, scoring 97 not out, and identical 89s in the final three games, to play a huge role in Men in Blue's triumphant run at home. The right-hander opener was expected to carry his form into IPL 2026, but Samson's first three scores at CSK read 6, 7 and 9.
However, things were different against Delhi Capitals as Samson led the charge after CSK were asked to bat first. He started with a boundary of debutant Aquib Nabi in the first over. There was no looking back for Samson as he ensured CSK score a boundary in every single over in the powerplay.
Samson's fifty took the social media by storm. “Chetta show at Chepauk today!” wrote one user. “CHETTA SANJU SAMSON HAS ARRIVED IN CSK!” another wrote. First fifty in Yellove. Brilliant knock from Sanju Samson. MAN IS BACK!!!!" a user said. “That’s class. Sanju at his best!” said another.
For the unknown, Samson is fondly called as "Chetta" by his fans. Chetta is a Malayalam word used for elder brother or a respectful way to address a male from Kerala.
Unlike the previous games, Samson laid the platform for CSK to score a big total. Opening the batting with Ruturaj Gaikwad, Samson scored 62 runs in 6.1 for the first wicket. The dismissal of Gaikwad didn't have an impact as Samson and Ayush Mhatre forged another fifty-plus stand for the second wicket. Samson was also dropped by Pathum Nissanka in the 10th over.
Earlier,
Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025. <br><br> While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen. <br><br> If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at <a href="koushik.paul@htdigital.in">koushik.paul@htdigital.in</a>.
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Catch the live action of theT20 World Cup 2026 with the complete T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule, and the T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table. Also, know who are currently leading the charts for Most Runs in T20 World Cup 2026 and Most Wickets in T20 World Cup 2026.