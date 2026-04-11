Sanju Samson returns to form with maiden IPL fifty for CSK post T20 WC success; internet reacts ‘Chetta show at Chepauk’

After three disappointing starts, Sanju Samson returned to form with his maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) fifty for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Saturday against Delhi Capitals at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Playing just his fourth game for the five-time champions, Samson reached the milestone with a flick off Mukesh Kumar towards fine leg.

After being traded by CSK from Rajasthan Royals, Samson had a tremendous T20 World Cup 2026 campaign for India, scoring 97 not out, and identical 89s in the final three games, to play a huge role in Men in Blue's triumphant run at home. The right-hander opener was expected to carry his form into IPL 2026, but Samson's first three scores at CSK read 6, 7 and 9.

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However, things were different against Delhi Capitals as Samson led the charge after CSK were asked to bat first. He started with a boundary of debutant Aquib Nabi in the first over. There was no looking back for Samson as he ensured CSK score a boundary in every single over in the powerplay.

Samson's fifty took the social media by storm. “Chetta show at Chepauk today!” wrote one user. “CHETTA SANJU SAMSON HAS ARRIVED IN CSK!” another wrote. First fifty in Yellove. Brilliant knock from Sanju Samson. MAN IS BACK!!!!" a user said. “That’s class. Sanju at his best!” said another.

Social media erupted after Sanju Samson scored his first IPL fifty for CSK.

For the unknown, Samson is fondly called as "Chetta" by his fans. Chetta is a Malayalam word used for elder brother or a respectful way to address a male from Kerala.

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Sanju Samson lays the platform for CSK Unlike the previous games, Samson laid the platform for CSK to score a big total. Opening the batting with Ruturaj Gaikwad, Samson scored 62 runs in 6.1 for the first wicket. The dismissal of Gaikwad didn't have an impact as Samson and Ayush Mhatre forged another fifty-plus stand for the second wicket. Samson was also dropped by Pathum Nissanka in the 10th over.

Earlier,