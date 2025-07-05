Sanju Samson returns to Kerala Cricket with record-breaking KCL signing

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], July 5 (ANI): Indian wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson made a record-breaking return to the Kerala cricket circuit following his omission from last season's Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT), as he became the most expensive signing at the Kerala Cricket League (KCL) auction for a record ₹26.60 lakhs, being picked up by Kochi Blue Tigers, reported ESPNCricinfo on Saturday.

This will be Samson's first competitive appearance since the conclusion of a disappointing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, in which he scored 285 runs in nine matches at an average of 35.62 and a strike rate of over 140, with a half-century to his name. His team finished at number nine, winning just four and losing 10 and failing to finish their games well. Samson missed a chunk of the season due to a side strain.

The KCL will mark Samson's first appearance in the Kerala circuit since he was last omitted from the VHT squad for not attending a preparation camp leading up to it. While the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) stated that they wanted to set a precedent, Samson claimed to have written to the board asking for permission to miss the camp.

Named as the brand ambassador of the league, Samson missed the first-ever season of KCL due to international commitments last year. He has solidified his spot in T20Is for India, smashing three centuries against Bangladesh and South Africa last year. In 42 T20Is, he has made 861 runs at an average of 25.32, with three centuries and two fifties and a best score of 111. Last year, in 13 T20Is and 12 innings at an average of 43.60, with a strike rate of 180.16, three centuries and a fifty.

The inaugural edition of the league came into focus during the IPL this year as the teenage left-arm spinner Vignesh Puthur was signed by five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) for ₹30 lakhs after fine performances in trials. He was also taken to South Africa, where he was the net bowler for MI Cape Town in the SA20 season three.