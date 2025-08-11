Sanju Samson reveals one IPL decision he would like to change as Rajasthan Royals captain, says ‘not retaining…’

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson revealed if one thing that he could change in his life was to reinstate Ravichandran Ashwin into the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise. Ashwin, who started his IPL career at Chennai Super Kings, spent eight years at the five-time champions, before moving to Rising Pune Supergiant in 2016.

The Tamil Nadu off-spinner played for Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) and Delhi Capitals before plying his trade for Samson-led Rajasthan Royals for three years from 2022 and 2024. Speaking to Ashwin in his YouTube show Kutti Stories with Ash, Samson admitted his biggest regret is releasing the 38-year-old.

“Not retaining Ash bhai (Ashwin),” stated Samson on being asked about one decision he'd want to change from his life. The duo immediately burst into laughter following the conversation.

How captaincy changed Sanju Samson's perspective? During the show, Samson also dived deep into Rajasthan Royals captaincy which changed his perspective, gameplay and point of view. Samson was appointed as the captain of the Rajasthan franchise before the start of the IPL 2021, taking over from Steve Smith.

"Captaincy has opened up my perspective and helped me to accept these kind of ways. There is no one way of succeeding in cricket. I don't believe that there is only one way. When people are trying different things, I like to back them instead of questioning them," added Samson.

Sanju Samson's brilliant tale on Shimron Hetmyer Samson also revealed a hilarious but effective practice of Shimron Hetmyer, who wakes up just three hours before a match and still wins the game for the franchise with his destructive batting.

"This guy, the match is at 8 PM, he will wake up at 5 PM, and be all sleepy during team meetings and all. Then he will score the most important runs for the team and win them the game. So, there is a way to do like that also," concluded Samson.