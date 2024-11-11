Sanju Samson’s birthday: 3 times the Kerala cricketer proved his worth for Team India

Sanju Samson turns 30 on November 11, 2024. He has played 16 ODI cricket matches for India and scored 510 runs at an average of 56.66. The Kerala wicketkeeper-batter has played 35 T20I matches for India and scored 701 runs with an average of 25.03.

On Sanju Samson’s birthday, let’s take a look at his stats and pick 3 of his best performances from Team India.

October 21, 2023 In the 3rd ODI against South Africa at Paarl, Sanju Samson scored a remarkable 108 runs from 114 balls, helping India set a target of 296/8 in 50 overs. His innings included 6 fours and 3 sixes, with a strike rate of 94.73.

Advertisement

Samson’s performance was crucial in India’s 78-run victory, earning him the Player of the Match award. Arshdeep Singh was awarded Player of the Series for his impressive bowling across the series as India won the 3-match ODI series 2-1

October 12, 2024 In the 3rd T20I against Bangladesh at Hyderabad, Sanju Samson delivered an outstanding performance, scoring a blistering 111 runs off just 47 balls. His aggressive innings included 11 fours and 8 sixes, with an incredible strike rate of 236.17.

Also Read | Sanju Samson becomes first Indian batter to score 2 consecutive T20I tons

His knock helped India reach a formidable total of 297/6 in 20 overs. India secured a comprehensive victory by 133 runs. Samson’s performance earned him the Player of the Match award.

November 8, 2024 In the 1st T20I against South Africa, Sanju Samson delivered an outstanding performance, scoring a remarkable 107 runs off just 50 balls. His powerful innings included 10 sixes and 7 fours, striking at an impressive rate of 214.00.

Advertisement

Also Read | Sanju Samson responds after 107 runs knocks against South Africa in T20I opener

Samson’s explosive knock helped India reach 202/8 in 20 overs, ultimately leading them to a 61-run victory. For his match-winning contribution, he was awarded the Player of the Match award.