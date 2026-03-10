Sanju Samson’s jaw-dropping net worth includes IPL salaries, BCCI payouts and more

Sanju Samson, India's T20 World Cup hero, has built an impressive life off the field too. The Player of the Tournament has built a cult fanbase over the years. At the same time, he has also amassed huge wealth.

Sanju Samson lives with his wife, Charulatha, in a stunning modern bungalow in Thiruvananthapuram. The house is worth ₹6 crore, according to Gulf News. The house blends Kerala's traditional style with contemporary interiors.

It comes with a private gym and smart home technology. The couple also owns properties in Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Sanju Samson’s property investments are worth ₹4 crore, according to MyKhel.

Samson's garage is equally impressive. He owns six premium cars. He has two Range Rovers (Autobiography and Sport), worth nearly ₹5 crore, according to MyKhel.

He also owns Audi RS Q8 (price starting at ₹1 crore), BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé ( ₹50 lakh) and Lexus ES 300h ( ₹60 lakh), according to the publication.

On the earnings front, Sanju Samson is among Indian cricket's top earners. He holds a BCCI Grade C contract worth ₹1 crore per year, and earns ₹3 lakh per T20I and ₹6 lakh per ODI for India.

Sanju Samson IPL salaries Sanju Samson's IPL auction price history tells the story of a cricketer whose value has steadily risen. From 2018 to 2021, he was picked by the Rajasthan Royals (RR) for ₹8 crore each season.

His worth jumped significantly in 2022, when Rajasthan Royals (RR) retained him for ₹14 crore. The price held steady through 2023 and 2024 as well.

The next big leap came in 2025, when his auction price rose to ₹18 crore, still with Rajasthan Royals. In 2026, he made a high-profile move to Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who signed him for the same ₹18 crore, his most talked-about franchise switch yet.

Sanju Samson has spent the bulk of his IPL career with the Rajasthan Royals before joining MS Dhoni’s CSK camp. His price has more than doubled over the years.

In total, he has earned ₹110 crore from IPL salaries, according to MyKhel. It happens to be his main source of income.

Sanju Samson Net Worth According to Gulf News, Sanju Samson's total net worth in 2026 is estimated at around ₹100 crore. But, there is more to it than meets the eye.

More brand deals in the offing? Sanju Samson received ₹21 lakh for becoming the Player of the Tournament. He will also get a share of the ₹27.48 crore team prize money. He will claim a part of the ₹131 crore prize money the BCCI has declared for the winning team members.