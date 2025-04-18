Sanju Samson to miss IPL 2025 game against LSG in Jaipur? Rajasthan Royals skipper sent for scans; here’s what happened

Rajasthan Royals could be without their skipper Sanju Samson for their game against the Lucknow Super Giants as the Kerala batsman could miss out due to an injury. The wicketkeeper-batsman was out, retired hurt for 31 (19) in RR’s previous match, against the Delhi Capitals on April 16, after he felt discomfort from an apparent side strain.

The side strain, which he felt during his innings while playing a cut shot against leg spinner Vipraj Nigam, ruled him out for the Super Over, which RR lost.

During a pre-match press conference on Friday on the eve of the LSG game, head coach Rahul Dravid said the batsman has been sent for scans.

"Sanju experienced a bit of pain in the abdominal area. So we have gone for scans. He has done some scans today so we are waiting for the results of those scans.

"And then once we get a bit more clarity around the scans and the severity of (the injury) we'll take a decision going forward and we'll see what happens," he said.

Injury-prone IPL 2025 This isn’t Samson’s first tryst with injury in this year's Indian Premier League as he was used only as an Impact Player during the first three matches of the season. He was unable to perform his wicketkeeper duties during those matches as he was recovering from a thumb injury.

All-rounder Riyan Parag stepped in as captain for the first three matches before Samson returned as captain and skipper for the game against Punjab Kings on April 5.

RR won that match by 50 runs at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium.

RR IPL 2025 The 2008 IPL champions have endured a poor season so far. They currently sit 8th in the standings with just 4 points from 7 matches so far. They will host LSG at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on the back of a hat trick of defeats.

Losing their best batsman and skipper is less than ideal preparation for the embattled franchise.