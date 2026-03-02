Sanju Samson vs West Indies: Indian opener surpasses Virat Kohli in historic run-chase | T20 World Cup

On 1 March, Sanju Samson created history in the T20 World Cup by scoring the highest individual score for India in a successful run chase. Sanju remained unbeaten on 97 off 50 balls, hitting 12 fours and 4 sixes.

With this knock, he broke Virat Kohli’s record of 82 not out. Kohli scored it against Australia in 2016 and Pakistan in 2022.

Sanju Samson achieved this milestone against the West Indies at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, in the virtual quarterfinal. The winner of the match sealed the last semifinal spot.

Sanju has opened the batting 29 times in run-chases across the IPL and T20 internationals. This was the first time he stayed not out till the end.

Sanju Samson also recorded the second-highest individual score for India in T20 World Cup history. Suresh Raina's 101 against South Africa in 2010 still remains the highest by an Indian in the history of the T20 World Cup.

India recorded their highest successful chase in T20 World Cup history. The Men in Blue went past their previous best of 173 against South Africa in 2014. With this win, India reached their sixth T20 World Cup semifinal, matching Pakistan and England for the most appearances.

India vs West Indies: What happened? India won the toss and chose to field first. West Indies got a strong start as Roston Chase scored 40 off 25 balls and captain Shai Hope made 32 off 33 balls. They added 68 runs for the first wicket. However, the West Indies slipped to 119/4 in 14.1 overs even after a quick 27 off 12 balls from Shimron Hetmyer.

In the final overs, Jason Holder (37 not out off 22 balls) and Rovman Powell (34 not out off 19 balls) played attacking knocks. Their 76-run partnership in just 35 balls helped West Indies reach 195/4 in 20 overs.

Jasprit Bumrah was India’s best bowler with 2/36. Varun Chakaravarthy and Hardik Pandya took 1 wicket each.

India had to overcome the monsters of their own history. The Men in Blue, before this, never chased any 180+ score successfully.

Chasing 196, India lost 2 early wickets and were 41/2 in the powerplay. A 58-run stand between Sanju Samson and Suryakumar Yadav steadied the innings.

Samson then built useful partnerships with Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube. He remained unbeaten at 97 to guide India to a 5-wicket win.