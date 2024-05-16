Sanju Samson will show the world 'what he is capable of': Gautam Gambhir comments on RR captain ahead of T20 WC 2024
The T20 World Cup, to take place in the USA and West Indies from 1 June, will test Samson's stamina and mettle for whom it took 10 years to become part of India's World Cup squad.
With Ishan Kishan out of the fray and Rishabh Pant having just returned from his long injury layoff, wicketkeeper batter Sanju Samson has a golden chance to show his mettle in the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup.