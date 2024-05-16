With Ishan Kishan out of the fray and Rishabh Pant having just returned from his long injury layoff, wicketkeeper batter Sanju Samson has a golden chance to show his mettle in the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Samson has been chosen in the Indian squad as a backup wicketkeeper by the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee of the BCCI. His performance in the ongoing Indian Premier League is also a point of discussion among cricket experts and former cricketers.

ALSO READ: IPL 2024: Sanju Samson sends clear message to teammates as Rajasthan Royals hit rough patch at the wrong time

The T20 World Cup, to take place in the USA and West Indies from 1 June, will test Samson's stamina and mettle for whom it took ten years to become part of India's World Cup squad.

However, former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir issued a message to Samson saying this opportunity is like a make or break situation for him. If Samson flops, it could be the end of it all, but if he succeeds, he can see the world stand for him.

ALSO READ: Gautam Gambhir backs Hardik Pandya amidst criticism, slams RCB great for remarks against Mumbai Indians captain

"Now that you've gotten picked in the World Cup team, you have that opportunity—the kind that you need to make sure you start winning games for India if you get the chance. You have that experience of playing international cricket. You are not a newbie that you will wait any longer," Gambhir told SportsKeeda.

"You have tasted international cricket and you've done well in the IPL, and now you have the chance to play the World Cup. So, hopefully, Sanju shows the world what he is capable of at this stage. International cricket, that too in a stage like the World Cup, when you flourish, the whole world watches and takes note," Gambhir added.

ALSO READ: 'Only regret' is Suryakumar Yadav: Gautam Gambhir on why KKR never managed to use SKY 'to the best of his potential'

Sanju Samson in IPL 2024:

Leading the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2024, Samson has lead his team to the second spot with 16 points and has passed the league's stage.

Apart from this, Samson has scored 504 runs in 13 matches, at a strike rate of 156.52 and an average of 56. He has also scored five half centuries, and his highest score is 86 runs.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!