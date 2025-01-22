Sanju Samson’s father fears ’conspiracy’ by KCA against India batter: ‘want to get him out…’

Sanju Samson's father, Viswanath, against his son in the wake of the India batter's omission from the team's Vijay Hazare Trophy squad has accused the Kerala Cricket Association of 'plotting conspiracy', reported Hindustan Times.

The following development arrived days after Samson was left out of the squad and it was revealed he did not attend a mandatory camp. But with each passing day, cracks between Samson and the KCA coming to the fore.

Earlier, after Samson was not selected from India's ODI squad for the three-match series against England and the Champions Trophy, KCA President Jayesh George had criticised Samson and stated that the batter could only blame himself as he withdrew from the camp with just a one-line text message.

Meanwhile, Samson's father, Viswanath, slammed certain 'small people' within the KCA and levelled some serious allegations against the association. Viswanath accused the KCA of tarnishing his son's reputation and expressed fears that they would use Sanju as a scapegoat for any wrongdoings.

Viswanath also requested to other cricket associations to provide his son with an opportunity to play.

"I knew about six months ago that they are planning something against Sanju. KCA were plotting things in a way that he left Kerala. We couldn't fight with them. There are directors there. You can't talk back to them, you can't challenge them. My child is not safe. They will put the blame on Sanju for everything and people will believe them too. So I really want that my son stops playing cricket for Kerala. If any state wants to give my son a chance, saying 'Sanju, come and play for us', I am willing to make that appeal," HT quoted Samson Viswanath as saying to Sports Tak.

'Willingly move out of Kerala': Samson's father, a retired footballer and former police constable, said if other cricket boards offered Sanju an opportunity, they would willingly move out of Kerala.

"Sanju is only an individual, whereas the KCA is a big, powerful association. I am afraid they'll come up with conspiracy theories against my son. I don't know why they are after us. We didn't do anything wrong to them or anyone else for that matter. Sanju, in his life, has never enjoyed anything else apart from cricket. Except for cricket ground and practice, he has focused on nothing else. He has devoted 30 years of his life to cricket, but he is being isolated now. I have had enough; want to get him out of this association (KCA)," added Viswanath.