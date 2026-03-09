Sanju Samson's first reaction after Player of the Series honour post T20 World Cup win; ‘Always believed in miracles’

Miracles do happen. Having made his international career in 2015, it took Sanju Samson until late 2024 to come into serious reckoning when he smashed T20I hundreds in Hyderabad, Durban and Johannesburg, with all three coming in within five weeks. The 2025 didn't go well for the Kerala batter as he battled injuries, thus resulting a dip in form.

What followed was a change in batting position. From being a opener to batting at no.5, Samson tried to fit in all possible manner. But a series of low cores - 10, 6, 0, 24, and 6 - against New Zealand in a T20I series prior to the T20 World Cup 2026 saw him lost his place to Ishan Kishan at the top.

By his own admission, Samson was broken from inside. But the right-hander had God's backing. With Abhishek Sharma unable to get going at the top, Samson was drafted into the playing XI midway into the tournament. There was no looking back for the India opener since then.

If his 25-ball 24 against Zimbabwe was a trailer, Samson's 97 not out in a do-or-die Super 8 clash against West Indies proved he belonged to this level. The new Chennai Super Kings star's identical 89s against England (semifinal) and New Zealand (final) laid the platform for India's back-to-back 250-plus scores in the knockout stages of the T20 World Cup 2026.

From not playing a single match in the T20 world Cup 2024 despite being in the squad to be a pillar of success two years later, it was indeed a miracle for Samson. “Have always believed in Miracles !!” wrote Samson on Instagram.

“Thanking each and every one of you for all the prayers and wishes… Let the celebrations begin. Jai Hind,” added the India star, with a picture of him kissing the T20 World Cup trophy. With 321 runs in just five games, Samson finished third in the table for most run-getters in this edition.

In fact, Samson was also named the Player of the Series, thus becoming the third Indian to so in a T20 World Cup edition after Virat Kohli (2014, 2016) and Jasprit Bumrah (2024).

How Sachin Tendulkar helped Sanju Samson It was during the post-match presentation ceremony, Samson broke the Tendulkar code. Crediting the legendary figure for his preparation and mindset, Samson said, “From the last couple of months, I've been in constant touch with Sachin (Tendulkar) sir... reached out to sir and had huge conversations with him.”

Also Read | Sanju Samson reveals Sachin Tendulkar's contribution during tough times

"Getting guidance from someone like him, what more can I ask for - that clarity, game preparation, awareness and sense.. Even yesterday he asked me how am I feeling,” revealed Samson.

What's next for Sanju Samson? With presumably a week's rest, Samson will head to Chennai for a fresh start in the Indian Premier League (IPL), which starts on March 28. After spending eight years on the trot with Rajasthan Royals, Samson was roped in by CSK in a landmark trade deal in exchange for Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran.