Sanju Samson's first reaction after Player of the Series honour post T20 World Cup win; ‘Always believed in miracles’

Miracles do happen. Having made his international career in 2015, it took Sanju Samson until late 2024 to come into serious reckoning when he smashed T20I hundreds in Hyderabad, Durban and Johannesburg, with all three coming in within five weeks. The 2025 didn't go well for the Kerala batter as he battled injuries, thus resulting a dip in form.

What followed was a change in batting position. From being a opener to batting at no.5, Samson tried to fit in all possible manner. But a series of low cores - 10, 6, 0, 24, and 6 - against New Zealand in a T20I series prior to the T20 World Cup 2026 saw him lost his place to Ishan Kishan at the top.

By his own admission, Samson was broken from inside. But the right-hander had God's backing. With Abhishek Sharma unable to get going at the top, Samson was drafted into the playing XI midway into the tournament. There was no looking back for the India opener since then.

If his 25-ball 24 against Zimbabwe was a trailer, Samson's 97 not out in a do-or-die Super 8 clash against West Indies proved he belonged to this level. The new Chennai Super Kings star's identical 89s against England (semifinal) and New Zealand (final) laid the platform for India's back-to-back 250-plus scores in the knockout stages of the T20 World Cup 2026.

From not playing a single match in the T20 world Cup 2024 despite being in the squad to be a pillar of success two years later, it was indeed a miracle for Samson. “Have always believed in Miracles !!” wrote Samson on Instagram.

“Thanking each and every one of you for all the prayers and wishes… Let the celebrations begin. Jai Hind,” added the India star, with a picture of him kissing the T20 World Cup trophy. With 321 runs in just five games, Samson finished third in the table for most run-getters in this edition.

In fact, Samson was also named the Player of the Series, thus becoming the third Indian to so in a T20 World Cup edition after Virat Kohli (2014, 2016) and Jasprit Bumrah (2024).

How Sachin Tendulkar helped Sanju Samson It was during the post-match presentation ceremony, Samson broke the Tendulkar code. Crediting the legendary figure for his preparation and mindset, Samson said, “From the last couple of months, I've been in constant touch with Sachin (Tendulkar) sir... reached out to sir and had huge conversations with him.”

"Getting guidance from someone like him, what more can I ask for - that clarity, game preparation, awareness and sense.. Even yesterday he asked me how am I feeling,” revealed Samson.

What's next for Sanju Samson? With presumably a week's rest, Samson will head to Chennai for a fresh start in the Indian Premier League (IPL), which starts on March 28. After spending eight years on the trot with Rajasthan Royals, Samson was roped in by CSK in a landmark trade deal in exchange for Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran.

The five-time champions roped in Samson as a long-term successor to MS Dhoni as a wicketkeeper-batter. The two-time former Indian captain and five-time IPL winner-skipper, Dhoni, might call it a day at the end of this IPL season. Samson was retained at his existing price of ₹18 crore.

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women's CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi's historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik's professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.