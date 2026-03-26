Sanju Samson's inclusion forces huge change in CSK's batting order in IPL 2026; Ruturaj Gaikwad reveals new opening pair

U-19 World Cup Indian captain Ayush Mhatre will not be opening the batting for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) on Wednesday, revealed captain Ruturaj Gaikwad. Initially, the five-time champions started with Rachin Ravindra opening with with Rahul Tripathi. Thereafter, the likes of Devon Conway, Sheik Rasheed and Ayush Mhatre were tried at the top of the order but without much success.

With just two days to go before the season kicks off, Gaikwad revealed that he will be opening the batting for CSK in IPL 2026 along with new recruit Sanju Samson. With MS Dhoni at 44, CSK have acquired the services of Samson from Rajasthan Royals in one of the most notable trade deals before the IPL 2026 mini-auction last year.

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During the IPL captain's meet in Mumbai, Gaikwad was given three opening options. “You didn't reveal MSD's batting position, but you can say this, Ayush Mhatre-Sanju Samson, Ruturaj Gaikwad-Sanju Samson or Ayush Mhatre-Ruturaj Gaikwad, who's opening for CSK,” the interviewer asked the skipper. In reply, Gaikwad kept it short, “Rutu and Sanju.”

Why CSK opted for Sanju Samson as opener? Samson has been hugely successful as an opener for the Indian national team. Although he was sent to middle order on a few occasions, but was later brought back at his usual position at the top of the order. The decision to open the batting with Samson also came after his exploits with the bat at the T20 World Cup 2026 on home soil.

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Having being benched initially, Samson started with 15-ball 24 against Zimbabwe in Chennai. From there on there was no looking back for the Kerala cricketer. He scored 97 not out against West Indies before scores of identical 89 against England (semifinal) and New Zealand (final) propelled the Men in Blue to their third T20 World Cup title.

Also Read | IPL 2026: Sanju Samson reveals why he left RR for CSK

Keeping Dhoni's age in mind, Samson's signing is also viewed as a long-tern strategic transition in an attempt to build a young core in coming years. Not to forget, Samson has a massive fan following in South India just like Dhoni.

CSK's IPL 2026 schedule In the first phase of the schedule announced, CSK will open their campaign against Rajasthan Royals on March 30 in an away match in Guwahati. They play Punjab Kings (April 3) at home before travelling M Chinnaswamy stadium to face Royal Challengers Bengaluru (April 5). CSK host Delhi Capitals on April 11 at Chepauk.

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Date Opponent Venue Time (IST) March 30 Rajasthan Royals ACA Stadium, Guwahati 7:30 PM April 3 Punjab Kings MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 7:30 PM April 5 Royal Challengers Bengaluru M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 7:30 PM April 11 Delhi Capitals MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 7:30 PM

Sanju Samson's stats in IPL Samson has been an Rajasthan Royals loyalist for the majority of IPL career so far. He made his IPL debut with the 2008 champions in 2013. Although he spent a couple of seasons at Delhi Capitals (2016 and 2017), but returned to Rajasthan Royals. Overall, Samson has played 177 IPL matches so far, scoring 4704 runs with a career-best of 119.

In fact, Samson holds the record for most matches played in Rajasthan Royals colours - 149 - and accumulated 4027. In fact, two of Samson's IPL hundreds came in Rajasthan Royals colours.