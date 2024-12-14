Sara Tendulkar hogs limelight at Gabba on rain-hit Day 1 of IND vs AUS 3rd Test, netizens call for Shubman Gill special

Daughter of legendary Sachin Tendulkar, Sara Tendulkar hogged the limelight on rain-marred Day 1 of the third Test between India and Australia in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) on Saturday in Brisbane. In several pictures that went viral on social media, Sara could be seen cheering from the stands when the game was on. However, she glued to her mobile during the rain interruption.

Notably, Sara has been linked with India cricketer Shubman Gill in the past and her presence at the Gabba did nothing but ignite the buzz on internet once again. Former India pacer Zaheer Khan and several other Bollywood celebrities were also present at the stadium.

Expectedly, both Gill and Sara doing the rounds on social media with fans calling for a Brisbane special from the India batter, and even connected to Virat Kohli's hundred in Perth in front of his wife Anushka Sharma.

“Anushka Sharma supported Virat Kohli in Perth Test :) scored : 100, Sara Tendulkar cheering for her (heart emoji) in 3rd Test Gabba. Shubman Gill please recreate the same,” an user wrote.

Another wrote, “Sara Tendulkar Is There to Support Team India.” The last time Gill played at this venue, the right-hander scored 91, thus helping the Indian team to break Gabba fortress for the firts time in 33 years. It also helped India retain the BGT in 2020-21.

Meanwhile, Gill missed the first Test in Perth due to a thumb injury. He returned to the playing XI in the second Test in Adelaide, but without much success.

What happened on Day 1 of IND vs AUS 3rd Test? Only 13.2 overs were bowled on the opening day as a heavy downpour cut short the play on Saturday. Invited to bat, Australia ended the rain-marred day on 28.0. A steady drizzle had stopped play briefly in the sixth over before a second spell heavy showers prevented any play. Openers Usman Khawaja (19 batting) and Nathan McSweeney (4 batting) are currently in the crease.

Pacers Jasprit Bumrah (0/8 in 6 overs), Mohammed Siraj (0/13 in 4 overs)and Akash Deep (0/2 in 3.2 overs) operated for India. Resuming after the first rain break, Akash Deep and Siraj were beginning to get the ball to nip around before the heavens opened up. The five-match series stands tied at 1-1.

