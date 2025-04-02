Sara Tendulkar turns franchise owner, buys Mumbai franchise in Global e-Cricket Premier League season 2

Daughter of legendary Sachin Tendulkar, Sara Tendulkar has bought the Mumbai franchise in the Global e-Cricket Premier League (GEPL), powered by JetSynthesys, a global leader in digital entertainment and technology. GEPL, the world’s largest e-cricket and entertainment league, is played on Real Cricket, a game that has amassed over 300 million lifetime downloads.

Since its inaugural season, the league has witnessed exponential growth, with a fivefold increase in player interest, reaching 910,000 registrations compared to 200,000 in Season 1. With a staggering multiplatform reach of over 70 million and 2.4 million-plus minutes of streamed content on JioCinema and Sports18, GEPL has cemented itself as a trailblazer in cricket esports.

Sara Tendulkar’s ownership of the Mumbai franchise reflects her strong affiliation with the region and aligns with the league’s commitment to regionalization, innovation, leadership, and passion for esports. Her inclusion in the GEPL ecosystem, alongside a diverse line-up of entrepreneurs from new India, further strengthens the league’s mission to redefine competitive gaming and elevate cricket fandom in the digital era.

Rajan Navani, CEO & Founder, JetSynthesys, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Sara Tendulkar as the franchise owner of Mumbai team. Sara is a true representation of the new gen Z creator and influencer ecosystem in India, a critical driver of the future of this country.

"Her deep-rooted interest in sports and esports, coupled with her immense popularity, makes her an ideal partner in our mission to take esports to the masses. This collaboration will help us expand GEPL’s reach, connect with fans from all walks of life, and create new grassroots opportunities for aspiring players,” he added.

Owning Mumbai team is dream come true: Sara Expressing her excitement, Sara Tendulkar said: “Cricket has been an integral part of our family. Exploring its potential in e-sports is thrilling. Owning the Mumbai franchise in GEPL is a dream come true, merging my passion for the game with my love for the city. I'm eager to collaborate with our talented team to build a beloved e-sports franchise that inspires and entertains.”

Mr. Rohit Potphode, CEO & League Commissioner, GEPL, added: “Having Sara Tendulkar join as the franchise owner of Mumbai is a watershed moment for GEPL. Her vibrant presence and strong connect with fans will undoubtedly elevate the league’s stature. With Season 2 set to be bigger and more competitive, her involvement will help drive even greater engagement in e-cricket sports.”

Building on its successful debut, GEPL Season 2 will introduce: expanded team formats and advanced league dynamics, enhanced competitive intensity with elite players together with cutting-edge gameplay powered by Real Cricket 24, known for its strategic depth and realism. The season will culminate in a high-stakes grand finale in May 2025, where the top teams will battle for the coveted title of ‘e-Cricket Icon’ on the global stage.

