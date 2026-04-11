Sarfaraz Khan does an Imran Tahir after Superman effort during CSK vs DC in IPL 2026 at Chepauk; watch viral video

Sarfaraz Khan produced a Superman effort to get rid of rival captain Axar Patel during Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) home game against Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday at Chepauk. The incient took place on the first ball of the seven over, off the bowling of Gurjapneet Singh.
Bowling his first over in IPL, Gurjapneet banged short of length wide of the off stump, forcing Axar to go on the backfoot and slice really hard. Sarfaraz went full stretch to his right to grab the ball with both hands. Television replays showed that the Mumbai cricketer was airborne at the time of completing the catch. Gurjapneet struck with his first ball in IPL.
After completing the catch, Sarfaraz took off his cap and ran as far as he could towards the boundary with his arms outstretched and yelling in joy, just like Imran Tahir used to do during his playing days. Interestingly, Tahir had also played IPL for CSK. Axar walked back for just one run in two balls. In the process, Gurjapneet became the 17th cricketer to take a wicket on the first ball on IPL debut.
While Sarfaraz has already claimed his stake for the catch of the tournament, he didn't get to bat on Saturday. Previously, Sarfaraz has impressed with the bat with scores of 17, 32 and 50 in the three games he played so far. Notably, Sarfaraz's half-century came against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), a side that he previously played for.
Earlier, Sanju Samson hit the first century of IPL 2026 IPL as his unbeaten 115 steered CSK to 212/2. India's T20 World Cup hero Samson hit his fourth IPL ton but first for CSK after he was traded to the five-time champions ahead of this edition of the richest T20 franchise league.
Samson, who was dropped on 52 by Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka in the deep, made the opposition pay for the reprieve and bounced back after scores of six, seven and nine this season. He reached his hundred with a four off T Natarajan to the delight of the home crowd at Chepauk.
Samson struck 15 fours and four sixes in his 56-ball knock as he put on key partnerships including a 113-run second-wicket stand with Ayush Mhatre, who was retired out on 59. Chennai are searching for their first win this season after three defeats pushed them to the bottom of the table.
Catch the live updates from IPL 2026 with the complete IPL 2026 Schedule and the IPL 2026 Points Table. Also, know who are currently leading the charts in IPL 2026 Orange Cap and IPL 2026 Purple Cap.
Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025. <br><br> While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen. <br><br> If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at <a href="koushik.paul@htdigital.in">koushik.paul@htdigital.in</a>.
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