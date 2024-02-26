Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  Sarfaraz Khan faces backlash from netizens for relaxing in dressing room after golden duck vs England

Sarfaraz Khan faces backlash from netizens for relaxing in dressing room after golden duck vs England

Livemint

Sarfaraz Khan faced backlash from netizens for relaxing in dressing room after facing golden duck in the ongoing India-England series

Sarfaraz Khan was spotted chilling with fellow cricketers in dressing room after golden duck in 4th Test (File photo)

After his powerful Test debut in the ongoing India-England seriest, Sarfaraz Khan's recent performance in the test match of the series was a major setback for the cricketer.

In the ongoing second innings of the fourth Test as the 26-year-old prodigy faced harsh reality after he was departed with a golden duck to Shoaib Bashir’s hat-trick, a twist that cricket fans hadn’t anticipated.

The dismissal came in the 38th over in which Khan attempted to negotiate a flighted delivery. However, he could only manage an inside edge onto the pad, resulting in a straightforward catch for Ollie Pope.

As winning or losing

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Unlock Newsletters, Market Watchlist & much more.

Log in now to elevate your
news reading experience!